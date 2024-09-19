Local & Community

Big Bear Zoo Animals Return Home After Wildfire Evacuation

The animals from Big Bear Alpine Zoo are heading back home after temporarily staying at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens due to the Line Fire. With improved air quality and safety, around 50 animals are returning to their natural habitat.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 19, 2024

