Local & Community
Big Bear Zoo Animals Return Home After Wildfire Evacuation
The animals from Big Bear Alpine Zoo are heading back home after temporarily staying at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens due to the Line Fire. With improved air quality and safety, around 50 animals are returning to their natural habitat.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 19, 2024
Big Bear Alpine ZooLiving Desert Zooanimal evacuationLine FireBig Bear animalswildfire evacuationzoo collaboration
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...