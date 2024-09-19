CA, US & World
Colorado Nursing Home Hosts Golden Bachelorette Watch Party with Senior Prom
Sunrise Senior Living in Colorado Springs is embracing the new season of ABC's Golden Bachelorette with a festive watch party! This marks their second time hosting the event, following a successful premiere party for The Golden Bachelor last year. Attendees enjoyed a senior prom, complete with live music, proving it’s never too late for romance. Check out the fabulous outfits and joyous atmosphere!
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 19, 2024
Golden BacheloretteSunrise Senior LivingColorado Springssenior promABC NetworkThe Golden Bachelorwatch partyromance for seniors
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...