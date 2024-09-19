Local & Community
Desert Regional Medical Center Introduces Advanced Da Vinci Surgical Robot
Desert Regional Medical Center in Riverside County is set to install the cutting-edge Da Vinci Five surgical robot, thanks to a $2.9 million investment. The system, featuring force feedback and 3D imaging, will enhance minimally invasive surgeries, improve patient care, and reduce recovery times in the Coachella Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 19, 2024
esert Regional Medical CenterDa Vinci Fiverobotic surgeryRiverside CountyCoachella Valleyminimally invasive surgerypatient care3D imagingmedical technologyurologygynecology
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...