Local & Community
Experience Rio in the Desert: Palm Springs Unified Hosts One Night Out Celebration
Get ready to be immersed in the vibrant culture of Rio de Janeiro at the Foundation for Palm Springs Unified School District's "One Night Out Rio" celebration! From Brazilian dancers to aerial performers, this event is more than just a party—it's a way to support over 20,000 local students. Join the festivities on Saturday, October 5th, from 7 to 10 PM at the Palm Springs Air Museum. Grab your tickets now at OneNightOut.net!
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 19, 2024
One Night Out RioPalm Springs Unified School DistrictPSUSDPalm Springs Air MuseumBrazilian carnivalfundraiserstudent supportFred BellRio celebrationOctober 5 event
