Experience Rio in the Desert: Palm Springs Unified Hosts One Night Out Celebration

Get ready to be immersed in the vibrant culture of Rio de Janeiro at the Foundation for Palm Springs Unified School District's "One Night Out Rio" celebration! From Brazilian dancers to aerial performers, this event is more than just a party—it's a way to support over 20,000 local students. Join the festivities on Saturday, October 5th, from 7 to 10 PM at the Palm Springs Air Museum. Grab your tickets now at OneNightOut.net!