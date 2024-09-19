Your Health Today
Palm Springs Resident Receives Incorrect HIV Results Due to Computer Error at Eisenhower Health
A Palm Springs resident was shocked after receiving incorrect HIV lab results from Eisenhower Health. The hospital attributes the error to a new lab computer. Other patients have also reported similar issues, raising concerns about the accuracy of the testing system.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 19, 2024
Eisenhower HealthHIV test errorlab computerfalse resultsPalm Springslocal health newspatient concerns
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...