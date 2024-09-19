Local & Community

Olive Garden Partners with Uber Eats for Delivery Service

Olive Garden is teaming up with Uber Eats for deliveries, starting later this year at select locations. The pilot program could expand nationwide by May if successful. For now, orders must be placed via Olive Garden's website or app, not Uber Eats' app.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 19, 2024

Olive Garden deliveryUber Eats partnershipfood deliveryOlive Garden appUber Eats pilot programrestaurant delivery expansion
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...
Firebirds Tickets Presale!
Reserve your seats now!