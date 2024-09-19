Local & Community
Olive Garden Partners with Uber Eats for Delivery Service
Olive Garden is teaming up with Uber Eats for deliveries, starting later this year at select locations. The pilot program could expand nationwide by May if successful. For now, orders must be placed via Olive Garden's website or app, not Uber Eats' app.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 19, 2024
Olive Garden deliveryUber Eats partnershipfood deliveryOlive Garden appUber Eats pilot programrestaurant delivery expansion
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...