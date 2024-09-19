Local & Community

Palm Desert Thrift Store Vandalized, Owners Urge Community Support

Thriftology in Palm Desert was forced to close after its windows were smashed by a vandal. The owners shared their heartbreak over the incident, urging the community to support their sister store, Good Neighbor Trading Post, as they work to recover.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 19, 2024

Palm Desert vandalismThriftologyGood Neighbor Trading Postsmall businessstore damagecommunity supportPalm Desert
