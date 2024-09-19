Business, Finance & Tech
The 29th Annual Valley-wide Job Expo Is Today At Fantasy Springs Casino
The 29th Annual Valley-wide Job Expo Is Today At Fantasy Springs Casino until 1 P.M. It Connects Folks Here In The Coachella Valley Looking For A Job With A Diverse Range Of Employers In The Area. We Spoke With A Development Specialist With Riverside County To Tell Us More About What You Should Know Before You Head Out To The Expo.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 19, 2024
NBC Palm SpringsLocalJobsEconomyExpo
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...