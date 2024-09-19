Weather
The NBC Palm Springs Countdown Calendar... Fall Up!
Halloween, the End of Daylight Saving and Election Day are all coming up fast... but first we welcome Autumn. Traditionally, the start of Fall means cooler weather. Instead, the Coachella Valley will be heating-up next week. Beginning Monday, the Coachella Valley will experience above normal high temperatures just under 110°. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 19, 2024
CountdownCalendarAutumnFallHalloweenElectionWeatherCoachella ValleyPalm SpringsThermalDaylight SavingCoolerHotterLeavesSeptemberOctober
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...