The United States Ranks Last When It Comes To Key Healthcare Measures Compared With Other High-income Nations

According To A New Report By The Commonwealth Fund Research Group – Americans Are Sicker, Have Lower Life Expectancies, And Struggle To Afford Essential Health Care. Researchers Compared The U.S. to Nine Other High-income Countries. They Noted People Living In The U.S. Face The Most Avoidable Deaths. The U.S. also Had The Highest Rates Of Excess Deaths Related To The Covid-19 Pandemic For People Younger Than 75. In order to improve health care, researchers have listed a few options. The Group Said The U.S. can Expand Insurance Coverage And Reduce Complexities Of Insurance Plans. The Top Three Performing Countries In The Report Were Australia, The Netherlands And The United Kingdom. The Bottom Three Countries Were Switzerland, Germany And The United States.