Water Wise Wednesday

Water Wise Wednesday: CVWD Offers K-12 Education Program on Water Conservation

It’s Water Wise Wednesday, brought to you by the Coachella Valley Water District! CVWD's Lorraine Garcia shares exciting news about their K-12 education program, featuring lessons on local water history, conservation, and field trips to wastewater treatment plants and agricultural sites. Teachers can sign up at CVWD.org/k12education.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 19, 2024

Water Wise WednesdayCoachella Valley Water DistrictCVWD education programK12 water conservationlocal water historywastewater treatment plant field tripCVWD presentationswater cycle
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...