Water Wise Wednesday
Water Wise Wednesday: CVWD Offers K-12 Education Program on Water Conservation
It’s Water Wise Wednesday, brought to you by the Coachella Valley Water District! CVWD's Lorraine Garcia shares exciting news about their K-12 education program, featuring lessons on local water history, conservation, and field trips to wastewater treatment plants and agricultural sites. Teachers can sign up at CVWD.org/k12education.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 19, 2024
Water Wise WednesdayCoachella Valley Water DistrictCVWD education programK12 water conservationlocal water historywastewater treatment plant field tripCVWD presentationswater cycle
