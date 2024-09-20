15 Year Old Riverside Girl Arrested For Threatening School - Third Local Threat This Week

A 15-year old Riverside girl is in custody today after allegedly posting online threats aimed at Ramona High School. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the teen posted pictures on social media showing guns and saying she might use them. Authorities searched her home and didn't find any weapons. We spoke with local law enforcement who say they are taking any kind of threats very seriously and while children under 15 aren't typically arrested, right now because of all the threats and school shootings, they are now taking more severe action. This is the the third reported threat made in riverside county this week alone. On Tuesday a 13-year-old girl was also arrested in Riverside for making threats towards Chemawa Middle School and on Wednesday a 12-year-old Jurupa Valley boy was arrested for making threats towards his school. Weapons were not found in any of the three reported instances.