Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest Resumes After Fire Delays
After being postponed due to the fires, Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest is back this Saturday. Three routes are open: Highway 38, Highway 18 through San Bernardino, and Highway 18 through Lucerne Valley. The 54th annual event runs every weekend through November 2nd.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 20, 2024
