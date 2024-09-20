Local & Community

Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest Resumes After Fire Delays

After being postponed due to the fires, Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest is back this Saturday. Three routes are open: Highway 38, Highway 18 through San Bernardino, and Highway 18 through Lucerne Valley. The 54th annual event runs every weekend through November 2nd.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 20, 2024

