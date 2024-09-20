Entertainment Report
Cinema Diverse Showcases World Premiere of Big Rage at Palm Springs Cultural Center
The world-class LGBTQ+ film festival, Cinema Diverse, is happening over the next two weekends at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. Last night, the action-packed film Big Rage made its world premiere. Don't miss your chance to see it and other films running through the festival. For tickets, visit PS Cultural Center's website.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 20, 2024
