Cold Air Funnels Spotted Over Palm Desert: Unique Weather Phenomenon Captured
Cold air funnels were spotted over the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto mountains in Palm Desert this afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, these weaker formations are different from tornadoes and typically occur after cold fronts. Viewers across the valley shared their photos and videos, showing the unique cloud formation. If you capture weather in your area, send your pictures to news@nbcpalmsprings.com.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 20, 2024
