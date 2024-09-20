Local & Community
Community Rallies to Support Cathedral City Fire Captain's Family After Son's Medical Emergency
The community is raising money to help Cathedral City fire captain Jeremy Keenan and his family after their son was hospitalized and required a cardio pulmonary bypass. With six other children, the family is facing financial challenges for travel and other necessities. Donations can be made through the Cathedral City Fire Department's website.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 20, 2024
