How to Talk to Teens About Tough Subjects
Whether it's a talk about drugs, sex or mental health, having difficult conversations with pre-teens and teens, isn't easy. But experts say connecting with your children can help guide them toward making responsible decisions and reduce certain health risks. In today's health minute, Mandy Gaither has some ideas on how to get teens to open up about tough topics.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 20, 2024
