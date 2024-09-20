Sports
Kansas City Chiefs Head to Atlanta for Sunday Night Football, Aiming for 3-0 Start
The Kansas City Chiefs, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, head to Atlanta this weekend for NBC's Sunday Night Football. With a 2-0 start, Patrick Mahomes and his team are looking strong as they face the Falcons. Join Maria Taylor and the Football Night in America team for all the action starting at 7 PM Eastern.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 20, 2024
