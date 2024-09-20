CA, US & World

Mini Moon to Orbit Earth Starting September 29

Earth is getting a temporary "mini moon"! A small asteroid named 2024 PT5 will orbit our planet from September 29 to November 25 before heading back to the asteroid belt. Unfortunately, it won’t be visible to the naked eye, but professional telescopes can catch a glimpse.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 20, 2024

