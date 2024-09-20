Local & Community
Local Law Enforcement Prepares for Extra Traffic As Mongols Motorcycle Club Visits Palm Springs
The Mongols Motorcycle Club is set to visit Palm Springs this weekend, bringing with it louder traffic and extra motorists. The Palm Springs Police Department is collaborating with several law enforcement agencies to ensure a safe event. Though no major incidents have occurred in past visits, drivers are urged to remain cautious with the expected influx of bikers, especially given the current weather conditions.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 20, 2024
Mongols Motorcycle ClubPalm Springstrafficlaw enforcementPSPDmotorcycle safetyweekend eventCoachella ValleyCalifornia Highway PatrolRiverside County Sheriffs Department
