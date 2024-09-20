Entertainment Report
Netflix's "Rez Ball" and Cinema Diverse Film Fest Highlighted in Agua Caliente Entertainment Report
Manny the Movie Guy reviews Netflix's inspiring new film Rez Ball, based on the true story of a Native American high school basketball team. He also spotlights the 17th annual Cinema Diverse, showcasing world-class LGBTQ+ films, including the world premiere of Big Rage. The festival runs until September 29th. Get your tickets at PS Cultural Center.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 20, 2024
NetflixRez BallNative American basketballManny the Movie GuyCinema DiverseLGBTQ filmsBig RagePS Cultural CenterPalm SpringsAgua Caliente Entertainment Report
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...