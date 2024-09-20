Palm Springs Fire Department Speaks About Ongoing Wildfire Containment Efforts

We Have Updates On Multiple Fires Burning Throughout Southern California. The Airport Fire Currently Stands At 23,519 Acres. That Blaze Is 42% Contained And Burning Through Orange And Riverside County. The Bridge Fire Burning In LA And San Bernardino County Stands At 54,795 Acres And Is 53% Contained. Finally, The Line Fire In San Bernardino County Has Burned 39,232 Acres And Is 52% Contained. It Broke Out On September 5th, And Fire Crews From Across Southern California Sprang Into Action To Help, Including Our Firefighters From Cathedral City And Palm Springs Fire Department. We Spoke With One Of The Fire Fighters On The Front Lines.