Rancho Mirage City Council Member Meg Marker Resigns Over Conflict of Interest Resolution
Rancho Mirage City Council member Meg Marker resigned unexpectedly during last night's meeting after criticizing a proposed resolution on conflicts of interest, calling it vindictive. Marker, elected in 2022, claimed the resolution was designed to keep "tired old men" in power. The council passed the resolution, with plans to address her vacant seat in the next meeting.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 20, 2024
