Scandal Surrounds North Carolina GOP Candidate Mark Robinson Over Online Posts
North Carolina's Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson is embroiled in controversy after CNN uncovered offensive posts linked to his online username. The posts, dating back to 2008, include inflammatory remarks about race and slavery. Robinson has denied the allegations, calling it a smear campaign. The Republican Party has expressed concern but continues to back his candidacy.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 20, 2024
