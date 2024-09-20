CA, US & World
Springfield, Ohio Community Stands by Haitian Immigrants Amid National Debate
Following last week's presidential debate, Springfield, Ohio became a focal point for immigration discussions, particularly concerning its growing Haitian population. Residents expressed frustration with political rhetoric and emphasized the importance of welcoming Haitian immigrants, who are working to build new lives in the city. Local leaders call for fair policies to help immigrants transition into citizens.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 20, 2024
Springfield OhioHaitian immigrantspresidential debateimmigrationcommunity supportpolitical rhetoricwelcoming immigrantsHaitian community centerDonald Trumptown hallimmigration policies
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...