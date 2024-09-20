Weather
Thunderstorms Brewing in Southern California with Cooler Temperatures Expected
Southern California is seeing thunderstorms today as a low-pressure system brings cloud cover and lightning strikes to areas like San Bernardino County and the Little San Bernardino Mountains. Coachella Valley remains mostly clear, but spillover showers are possible. Temps are cooler than usual, with highs in the mid-80s. Expect a warm-up by Saturday with highs near 100°F.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 20, 2024
