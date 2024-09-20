Your SoCal 'Friday, September 20, 2024' Weather Briefing!

Because of a closed-low moving through the Southwest, the Coachella Valley will be under a mix of Sun and clouds today with below-normal highs in the upper-80s and a chance of a few mountain thunderstorms. Here's a look at a couple of computer weather models on the location and timing of precipitation coverage today. As far as the Valley, a few spill-over sprinkles are a possibility. The Valley will clear-out for the weekend while warming-up to around 100° both afternoons, followed by hotter weather next week. See images for details. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings