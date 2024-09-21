California Firefighter Accused Of Setting Five Wildfires Over The Past Six Weeks

A California Firefighter Has Been Arrested Accused Of Setting Five Wildfires Over The Past Six Weeks. 38-year-old Robert Hernandez Is In Custody Today. He Is Suspected Of Starting Five Separate Fires Throughout Sonoma County While Off Duty Since August 15th. The Fires Were Put Out Quickly And The Damage Was Minimal. Hernandez Is Booked In The Sonoma County Jail On Suspicion Of Arson To Forest Land And Will Be Arraigned Next Week. Cal Fire Said Information From The Public Helped Lead To His Arrest.