An Investigation Is Underway After Dozens Of Teens Raided A 7-11 Convenience Store In Los Angeles Friday Evening. Police Say The Suspects Were Between 12 And 15 Years Old. No Injuries Were Reported In The Theft Which Police Say Was Captured On Security Video. Police Captured At Least One Of The Suspects A Couple Of Miles Away From The Store. The Same Store Was Ransacked By Teenagers Last Month, But It's Unclear If The Same Group Was Involved In Friday's Incident.