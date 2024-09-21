Your Health Today
Experts Urge Restrictions on Alcohol-Free Beverages for Minors Amid Growing Market
As the market for non-alcoholic beers and mocktails expands, some experts are calling for laws to prevent sales to minors. While these drinks contain less than 0.5% alcohol by volume, concerns arise that they may act as a gateway, encouraging teens to transition to alcoholic beverages. The packaging often mimics alcoholic versions, raising additional worries.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 21, 2024
nonalcoholic drinksalcoholfree beermocktailsminorsexpertsgateway to drinkingalcohol restrictionsteensalcohol lawsgrowing market
