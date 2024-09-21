Palm Desert offense clicks to take down Serrano

The Palm Desert Aztecs took the field Friday night on a mission to piece together all three phases of the game. Head Coach Rudy Forti has had confidence in his defense all season long, but has waited for the offense to click. It happened on Friday Night. After scoring only seven points two weeks ago, the Aztecs dropped 43 on Serrano High School at home and now have a 2-2 record. Matching their win total from last season. Next game: @ Yucaipa (make-up game from 9/13)