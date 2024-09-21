Palm Springs beats Yucaipa at home under the Friday Night Lights

It was an offensive clinic for the Palm Springs Indians on Friday night inside Ralph Watt Stadium. The three-headed monster of Bishop Miller, Koa Rapolla and Jordan Johnson led the offense to a big 32-14 win over Yucaipa, a team that came down to Palm Springs undefeated. The Indians sit at 3-2 headed into league play in two weeks. Palm Springs has matched their win total from all of last season. Next game: 10/4 vs. La Quinta