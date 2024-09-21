Friday Night Lights
Palm Springs beats Yucaipa at home under the Friday Night Lights
It was an offensive clinic for the Palm Springs Indians on Friday night inside Ralph Watt Stadium. The three-headed monster of Bishop Miller, Koa Rapolla and Jordan Johnson led the offense to a big 32-14 win over Yucaipa, a team that came down to Palm Springs undefeated. The Indians sit at 3-2 headed into league play in two weeks. Palm Springs has matched their win total from all of last season. Next game: 10/4 vs. La Quinta
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 21, 2024
CVFNLFriday Night LightsHigh School FootballPalm Springs High SchoolIndiansBishop MillerKoa RapollaJordan JohnsonDarryl Goree
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...