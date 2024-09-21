Weather
Your SoCal Weather Briefing for Saturday, September 21, 2024!
The Coachella Valley will be under clear skies this afternoon, breezy winds with highs in the upper-90s. As a weak upper-level ridge builds over the Southwest, Valley temperatures warm just above 100° beginning Monday, drier and closer to 105° the rest of the week. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 21, 2024
