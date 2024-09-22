Your SoCal Weather Briefing for Sunday Morning, September 22, 2024!

After seven consecutive days of comfortable Palm Springs highs in the double-digits (88°-97°). today the Coachella Valley begins a week of midday temperatures above the century mark. As an upper-level ridge of high pressure builds over the Southwest, Valley high will be running about four-to-eight degrees above normal all week long. Aside from a few high clouds on Thursday, the Valley will be under clear skies into the weekend. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings