17th Annual Concert for Autism Returns to Indio This Weekend
The 17th annual Concert for Autism returns to Indio this Friday at the Big Rock Pub, featuring performances by Derek Jordan, Greg, the Ill Eagles, and Feisty Joe. The four-week event supports the Desert Autism Foundation.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 23, 2024
