23 Arrested As The Mongols Biker Gang Converges On The Desert

Palm springs police arrested at least 23 people during the Mongols Motorcycle Club's annual visit to the valley this weekend. According to the department, the arrests included six for weapons violations, five for controlled substance violations, two for parole violations, and *ten for outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants. More than 1-thousand members across various chapters were here this weekend, and as a result, city law enforcement, including the California Highway Patrol....and the east end and west end gang task force, increased their presence in response. Mongols Members were seen at local hotels, including Margaritaville Resort in Palm Springs. Most club members left by Sunday afternoon.