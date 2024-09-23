An NBC Palm Springs Tropical Update for Monday, September, 23, 2024!

Pacific Basin... • Tropical Storm John: This slow-moving storm system is strengthening quickly over the very warm waters of the Pacific (87°) and should become a Cat-1 Hurricane by this afternoon, then a strong Cat-2 cyclone when it makes landfall Tuesday afternoon just East of Acapulco near Puerto Escondido. Atlantic Basin... • Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine: This large disorganized disturbance off of the coast of Honduras is forecast to become a Tropical Storm as it moves NNW through the Yucatan Channel into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Helene, then move North to just West of Fort Meyers on Thursday as a possible Cat-2 Hurricane. Stay tuned! @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings