Sports
Caitlin Clark Named WNBA Rookie of the Year, Stockton's 14-Year-Old Faith Gomez Shines in Boxing
Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever continues her incredible WNBA debut, being named Rookie of the Year and making history with a triple-double and most three-pointers by a rookie. Meanwhile, 14-year-old boxing sensation Faith Gomez from Stockton is making waves, training with her father and aiming for greatness in the ring.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 23, 2024
Caitlin Clark WNBARookie of the YearIndiana FeverWNBA recordsFaith Gomez boxerStockton boxing prodigyMexican American dreamwomens sportsyoung athletes
