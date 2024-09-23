CA, US & World

California Bans All Plastic Shopping Bags in Grocery Stores by 2026

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a new law banning all plastic shopping bags at grocery stores starting in 2026. This move builds on a previous ban on thin plastic bags, aiming to reduce pollution. Environmental group Oceana praised the law for protecting California's coastline and marine life.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 23, 2024

