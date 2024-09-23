Eighth annual 'A Few Good Men and Women Gala' benefits Ronald McDonald House

The eighth annual A Few Good Men and Women Gala benefiting the inland Empire Ronald McDonald House is this Friday. The event honors individuals who have made a difference and have given back to the Coachella Valley community. The Ronald McDonald House provides low-cost services and a place to stay for families with sick or injured children who are staying in the hospital. Guests will hear first-hand accounts of the foundation's impact, they will also enjoy a dinner, entertainment and a live auction. For more information on the upcoming gala visit the Ronald McDonald House of charity website or RSVP at https://one.bidpal.net/afgmw8/welcome