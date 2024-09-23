Weather
First Day of Fall Brings Summer-Like Heat to Coachella Valley with Highs Reaching 109°F
Happy Monday! It's the first day of fall, but it still feels like summer in the Coachella Valley. Today's high hit 109°F, with temperatures expected to stay hot throughout the week. Winds will remain calm until Wednesday, when gusts near 30 mph are expected around Whitewater.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 23, 2024
first day of fallCoachella Valley weatherRancho Miragehigh temperaturesfall heatwaveweather forecast109 degreeswindy conditionsWhitewater winds
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...