Major Construction Updates for Coachella Valley: Road Closures and Traffic Delays
In this week's "Know Before You Go," we cover road closures and construction in the Coachella Valley, including a sewer project on Jefferson Street in La Quinta, median restoration on Plaza La Quinta, and off-site work in Rancho Mirage at Monterey and Gerald Ford. Stay informed to avoid traffic delays.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 23, 2024
