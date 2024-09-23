Local & Community

Major Construction Updates for Coachella Valley: Road Closures and Traffic Delays

In this week's "Know Before You Go," we cover road closures and construction in the Coachella Valley, including a sewer project on Jefferson Street in La Quinta, median restoration on Plaza La Quinta, and off-site work in Rancho Mirage at Monterey and Gerald Ford. Stay informed to avoid traffic delays.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 23, 2024

