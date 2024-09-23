Newsom Signs Plastic Bag Ban Into Law

California has taken another big step toward protecting the environment. Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law on Sunday a new measure that bans all plastic shopping bags at grocery stores. The state had already banned thin plastic shopping bags at supermarkets and other stores, but shoppers could buy bags made with thick plastic that were recyclable. The new law will ban all plastic bags starting in 2026. The environmental group, Oceana, applauded the governor's decision saying the new law will help protect the state's coastline, marine life, and communities from a key form of pollution