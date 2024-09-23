NFL Week 3 Highlights: Steelers, Panthers, and Seahawks Shine

Week 3 of the NFL wraps up with the Steelers improving to 3-0 after defeating the Chargers 20-10. The Rams edged the 49ers 27-24, while the Panthers celebrated their first win of the season against the Raiders, 36-22. The Ravens also secured their first victory, defeating the Cowboys 28-25, and the Seahawks remain unbeaten after a close 24-23 win over the Dolphins.