Using AI to Choose Make-Up and Skin Care Regimin
Artificial intelligence is slowly becoming part of our everyday lives and now it can be used in your beauty routine. That’s right, many women (and some men) Are starting to use AI to apply and choose make up and select skin care products. So how does this all work? Board-certified cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Mariano Busso joins us to explain.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 23, 2024
