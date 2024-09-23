Your Health Today

Using AI to Choose Make-Up and Skin Care Regimin

Artificial intelligence is slowly becoming part of our everyday lives and now it can be used in your beauty routine. That’s right, many women (and some men) Are starting to use AI to apply and choose make up and select skin care products. So how does this all work? Board-certified cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Mariano Busso joins us to explain.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 23, 2024

AI for make upAI for skin care
