Your SoCal Weather Briefing for Monday, September 23, 2024!

Today may be the first full day of Autumn, but those high temperatures in the Coachella Valley will be more like we never left Summer. Because of a building upper-level ridge of high pressure to our North, the Valley will experience high temperatures just under 110° this afternoon under plenty of sunshine. You can expect more of the same tomorrow. Those highs may slip slightly on Wednesday and Thursday, but Valley highs will still be running several degrees above normal... close to 105°. In fact... those triples will be hanging around the Valley through the middle of next week. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings