An NBC Palm Springs Tropical Update: Helene Threatens Florida!

Pacific Basin... • John: After making landfall over Southern Mexico as a major Cat-3 Hurricane, this disturbance has become extremely disorganized. Although John has lost its low-level center and is no longer tropical in nature, heavy rainfall and flooding will continue to be an issue around the Acapulco area of Southern Mexico. Atlantic Basin... • Helene: This Tropical Storm is beginning to become better organized as it heads toward the Yucatan Peninsula. As Helene moves over the very warm water of the Gulf of Mexico, this cyclone will become a Cat-1 Hurricane on Wednesday, then quickly strengthen to a major Cat-3 status by Thursday afternoon. As of today, landfall looks like it will take place Thursday evening around the Big Bend area of Florida. Stay tuned! @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings