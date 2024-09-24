An NBC Palm Springs Tropical Update... Possible Hurricane Landfall Over Florida!

Heads-Up Florida! Pacific Basin... • John: After making landfall over Southern Mexico as a major Cat-3 Hurricane, this Tropical Storm may continue to weaken, but because it will loop around the Coast and make a possible second landfall, flooding will be a major concern around the Acapulco area. Atlantic Basin... • Nine: This Potential Tropical Cyclone may still look a bit ragged in appearance, but it is expected to escape its wind shear and quickly organize into Tropical Storm Helene late tonight, a Cat-1 Hurricane Wednesday, then a major Cat-3 Hurricane by the time it makes landfall around the Big Bend of Florida late on Thursday. Weather advisories have been posted for the Gulf Coast of Florida, including a Hurricane Watch. Stay tuned! @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings