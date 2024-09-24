Sports
Carolina wins week 3 of Tim's Pick 'Em Faceoff challenge
Carolina takes the win in this week’s Tim’s Pick 'Em Faceoff Challenge, claiming a gift card from La Quinta Brewing Company. With NFL fans struggling against the spread, sportsbooks are raking in profits. Plus, local players prep for Firebirds’ opening night and the Epson Tour Championship kicks off in Indian Wells on October 3rd.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 24, 2024
Tims Pick and Face Off ChallengeNFL week 3sports bettingFirebirds opening nightAcrisure ArenaEpson Tour ChampionshipIndian Wells Golf ResortLa Quinta Brewing
