Coachella Valley Boys and Girls Club Raises $200K at 59th Annual Golf Tournament
The Coachella Valley Boys and Girls Club hosted their 59th annual Southwestern Growers Invitational Golf Tournament at Bermuda Dunes Country Club, raising nearly $200,000 for local youth programs. Many participants, including long-time supporter John Powell, donated their winnings back to the club.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 24, 2024
